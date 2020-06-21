Desert Golfing’s Sequel Is Out Now!

See Games Differently

Here is the most pleasant of surprises: a full-blooded sequel to mobile time-annihilator Desert Golfing, one of the finest mobile games ever made, has been quietly released on both iOS and Android over the weekend.

It’s not Desert Golfing 2 though, because really, for a game that felt like it literally never ended, we don’t need any more deserts. What we’re getting instead is another planet, because the game is called Golf on Mars:

I love that there is official background to this premise:

For centuries, philosophers and mathematicians have gazed up at the night sky and wondered:

“Is there Golf On Mars?”

The year is 2866. Mars is 35% terraformed, finally enough to allow the playing of the game of.. Golf!

Golf across an infinite* rocky Martian surface. Discover golfing obstacles that make us Earthlings gasp in awe!

— –

*Infinity is impossible to represent on any non-quantum computer. In actuality there are roughly 25,770,000,000 golf holes in this game.

It’s available now on iOS and Android.

