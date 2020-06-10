Nemesis, Set In A Universe That's Basically Alien Without The Licence, Is A Very Good And Popular Bo

Nemesis, set in a universe that’s basically Alien without the licence, is a very good and popular board game about escaping a bug-infested ship while also fucking over your friends. It’s now also becoming a video game.
