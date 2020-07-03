There’s A VR Mega Man Experience In Japan

Starting July 18, a VR Mega Man (aka Rockman in Japan) will be playable at the Plaza Capcom shot in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro.

At the Plaza Capcom location, there’s a permanent VR corner, where people can experience Rockman VR: Aimed At The Virtual World.

In the VR game, players don a headset created by Dr. Light to try and stop the evil Dr. Wily.

According to Capcom, this is the first time an arcade-style VR experience has been made for the series, giving people a first-hand, virtual look at the world of Mega-Man.