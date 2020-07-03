See Games Differently

There’s A VR Mega Man Experience In Japan

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: July 3, 2020 at 8:06 pm -
Filed to:capcom
japanmega manmegaman

Starting July 18, a VR Mega Man (aka Rockman in Japan) will be playable at the Plaza Capcom shot in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro.

At the Plaza Capcom location, there’s a permanent VR corner, where people can experience Rockman VR: Aimed At The Virtual World.

In the VR game, players don a headset created by Dr. Light to try and stop the evil Dr. Wily.

According to Capcom, this is the first time an arcade-style VR experience has been made for the series, giving people a first-hand, virtual look at the world of Mega-Man.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.