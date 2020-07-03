Transformers Meets Back To The Future With A Robot DeLorean

Meet Gigawatt. He’s a robot that transforms into the iconic DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future. Hasbro made Gigawatt to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the science fiction classic. It was either this, or the train from Back to the Future 3. I think Hasbro chose wisely.

Every iconic vehicle deserves a Transformer. Hasbro’s done the Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters and a whole host of Star Wars vehicles back in the day. It’s about damn time the DeLorean has its day. One moment Gigawatt is everybody’s favourite gull-wing vehicle, complete with a hook for catching wire-directed lightning bolts.

Photo: Hasbro

The next moment, approximately 17 steps later, it’s a gorgeous barrel-chested robot sporting a pair of Doc Brown’s signature goggles and wearing a flux capacitor on its chest.

Photo: Hasbro

If you look closely, you can even see some important dates from the movie set in the robot’s chest.

Photo: Hasbro

Gigawatt is supposed to be up for preorder at Walmart, limited to 1,985 (with numbered licence plates) pieces to coincide with the year of the movie’s release, but the $US30 ($43) listing is currently showing up as out of stock. That’s unfortunate.

Photo: Hasbro

Not all is lost. Hasbro plans on releasing a variant of the figure in October, to coincide with the release of the first issue of IDW’s Transformers/Back to the Future crossover comic. Marty and Doc must stop a Decepticon plot to steal their time machine, with the help of the time machine itself. Sounds like fun.

Hasbro missed an opportunity not naming this bot Great Scott, but otherwise I am quite pleased.