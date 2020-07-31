See Games Differently

What Lurks Beneath

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: July 31, 2020 at 11:30 am -
Filed to:art

Jocelyn Joret is an artist based in Canada who has done work for companies like Ubisoft and Gameloft.

You can see more of Jocelyn’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.