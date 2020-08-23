Sunday Comics: That Sucks!

See Games Differently

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Image: Corpse Run

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Aug. 20. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image: Awkward Zombie

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Aug 17. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image: Clueless Hero

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Aug. 17. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image: Double XP

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Aug. 21. Read more of Double XP.

Image: Life In Aggro

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published July 30, 2017. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Image: Nerf Now

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Aug. 20. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Image: Penny Arcade

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Aug. 21. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

