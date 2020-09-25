A Bunch Of Classic Metal Gear Games Are Coming Back To PC

Konami announced this morning that the original Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, and Metal Gear Solid 2 are all headed back to PC via the GOG storefront, alongside the Konami Collector’s Series: Castlevania & Contra collection.

The three Metal Gear games had all previously been on PC back around their original release, but this is the first time they’re being made easily available again through a modern digital storefront. Here’s the quick rundown:

Metal Gear (1987 NES, 1990 MS-DOS): $US6 ($9)

Metal Gear Solid (1999 PlayStation, 2000 Windows): $US10 ($14)

Metal Gear Solid 2 (2001 PlayStation 2, 2003 Windows): $US10 ($14)

In particular, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty’s PC port had extra content and was re-named Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance (which came to Xbox and back to PS2 as well). Some of the extra content included collectible dog tags, and a new mode with hundreds of VR missions and remixed versions of existing missions, and a mini-story campaign where you play as Solid Snake.

Of course, the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection on PS3, Xbox 360, and Vita also had most of this stuff and was in HD. It makes sense that a company once called Good Old Games is getting the original versions, but it’s past time for an HD collection of all of this stuff on modern platforms.

