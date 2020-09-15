See Games Differently

AMD’s New Video Card Is Now Live In Fortnite

1

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: September 15, 2020 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:amd
creativefortniteradeon
Screenshot: Epic Games
Screenshot: Epic Games

AMD isn’t ready to reveal everything about its upcoming Radeon RX 6000 series video cards to the world, but the company’s fine with giving gamers a little sneak peek at the card’s design via a honking-big virtual model within Fortnite Creative.

Just log into Fortnite Creative, enter access code 8651-9841-1639 into the terminal, and you’re transported to a world where the new Radeon card’s triple-fan design rules the sky. Players can see wondrous sights such as giant display ports, big enough to hide in, and giant fans that are not spinning murderously but should be.

Screenshot: Epic Games

I spent about 15 minutes poking around the virtual Radeon RX 6000 series, listening to two other players discuss the card enthusiastically until finally concluding that while it will be awesome, they liked Nvidia’s newer cards better.

Screenshot: Epic Games

I wouldn’t know, I have not walked on a giant-sized Nvidia card.

Look for more on the actual AMD Raden RX 6000 series cards soon. They are just like the one you see here, only if you step on them you’ll be sad.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Genuinely curious to see both Nvidia’s and AMD’s cards really get out in the wild to see just how much smoke both companies are blowing this time around.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.