Nice Place You Got Here

Jasmin Habezai-Fekri is a 3D artist based in Germany who has done work for companies like Square Enix.
You can see more of Jasmin’s stuff at her ArtStation page.
Jasmin Habezai-Fekri is a 3D artist based in Germany who has done work for companies like Square Enix.
You can see more of Jasmin’s stuff at her ArtStation page.
Now you can get the top stories from Kotaku delivered to your inbox. Enter your email below.
By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in