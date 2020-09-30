See Games Differently

Nice Place You Got Here

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: September 30, 2020 at 10:30 am -
Filed to:art

Jasmin Habezai-Fekri is a 3D artist based in Germany who has done work for companies like Square Enix.

You can see more of Jasmin’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

