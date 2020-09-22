See Games Differently

Random Generator Spits Out Hilarious Guilty Gear-Style Round Openings

Ian Walker

Published 21 mins ago: September 22, 2020 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:arc system works
fighting gamesguilty gear
Screenshot: Arc System Works
Screenshot: Arc System Works

Fighting games, especially those made by Japanese developer Arc System Works, are known for having some pretty wild start-of-round messages.

Someone named ArcaneMonkey took all those lines — as well as some choice memes and other non-sequiturs — and inserted them into an online generator, which randomly spits out some really funny stuff.

Here are a few of my favourites:

Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

Ah yes, a Sunday’s built for dads.

This is what makes us strong!

Riot 1

Smash it all flat!

Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

THIS IS YOUR CAPTAIN SPEAKING

Does fighting make you horny too?

Ball 1:

Let’s Cook!

Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

I WARNED YOU ABOUT THE STAIRS BRO!!!

ONLY ONE MAY LEAVE

First Clash!

Bottom’s up!

Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

THE LAZY SUSAN OF FATE IS TURNING

My father killed himself last week

FIRST HOWDY!

Reach Heaven Through Violence

Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

CAN’T ESCAPE FROM GREAT LAKES CROSSING

NOW PAY THE MECHANIC

FIRST SHOWDOWN

ORCHESTRATE

Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

My dick is hard.

Your fists are harder.

First Course

MAKE IT HAPPEN!﻿

Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

THE WAR BELLS RING

This is what you are

First Engagement

GET FUCKED!﻿

Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

When is Labour Day?

Does any of it matter?

POWER ONE

KICK THEIR ARSE﻿

Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

The history of this world is written with fists!

Let’s make it a whole series!

First Engagement

Spin the wheel and laugh at God!﻿

Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

IT’S YOUR MOTHER’S BIRTHDAY

Make this a good one

Chapter One

LET’S ROCK!﻿

Go take the generator for a spin to see what hilarity it produces. It’s sure to distract you from the hellworld outside your door, at least for a little while.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.