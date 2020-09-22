Random Generator Spits Out Hilarious Guilty Gear-Style Round Openings

Fighting games, especially those made by Japanese developer Arc System Works, are known for having some pretty wild start-of-round messages.

Someone named ArcaneMonkey took all those lines — as well as some choice memes and other non-sequiturs — and inserted them into an online generator, which randomly spits out some really funny stuff.

Here are a few of my favourites:

Screenshot: Orteil / ArcaneMonkey

Ah yes, a Sunday’s built for dads. This is what makes us strong! Riot 1 Smash it all flat!

THIS IS YOUR CAPTAIN SPEAKING Does fighting make you horny too? Ball 1: Let’s Cook!

I WARNED YOU ABOUT THE STAIRS BRO!!! ONLY ONE MAY LEAVE First Clash! Bottom’s up!

THE LAZY SUSAN OF FATE IS TURNING My father killed himself last week FIRST HOWDY! Reach Heaven Through Violence

CAN’T ESCAPE FROM GREAT LAKES CROSSING NOW PAY THE MECHANIC FIRST SHOWDOWN ORCHESTRATE

My dick is hard. Your fists are harder. First Course MAKE IT HAPPEN!﻿

THE WAR BELLS RING This is what you are First Engagement GET FUCKED!﻿

When is Labour Day? Does any of it matter? POWER ONE KICK THEIR ARSE﻿

The history of this world is written with fists! Let’s make it a whole series! First Engagement Spin the wheel and laugh at God!﻿

IT’S YOUR MOTHER’S BIRTHDAY Make this a good one Chapter One LET’S ROCK!﻿

Go take the generator for a spin to see what hilarity it produces. It’s sure to distract you from the hellworld outside your door, at least for a little while.