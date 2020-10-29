See Games Differently

Call Of Duty Big

Nathan Grayson

Published 1 hour ago: October 30, 2020 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:activision
call of dutycall of duty black ops cold warhard drives
Call Of Duty Big
Image: Activision

Call of Duty big now. Real big. 250 GB on PC big.

Last year, Call of Duty was already big. This year, it is bigger.

Image: Activision Image: Activision

If 250 GB is too big for you, there are bigness options that make it less big, like a non-4k install that brings the big down to 175 GB or a multiplayer-only client that clocks in at just 50 GB (Great Bigs).

Will Call of Duty be even bigger next year? Probably.

Recommended Stories

Warframe Devs Plan To Shave Another 15GB Off Its Install Size

Game sizes have spent the last several years ballooning, so it’s always a treat when an update actually makes a game smaller, and Warframe’s developers are making it a lot smaller as they slowly remaster the game.

Read more

I Downloaded All Of Xbox Game Pass To One Hard Drive (And It’s Not Even Half-Full)

Western Digital’s WD_BLACK D10 game drive is a 12 terabyte, 7200 RPM, powered external hard drive for the Xbox One. In order to test the drive out, I downloaded every game available for the console on the Xbox Game Pass, somewhere around 250 games. It took a week and my...

Read more
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.