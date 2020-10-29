Call of Duty big now. Real big. 250 GB on PC big.
Last year, Call of Duty was already big. This year, it is bigger.
If 250 GB is too big for you, there are bigness options that make it less big, like a non-4k install that brings the big down to 175 GB or a multiplayer-only client that clocks in at just 50 GB (Great Bigs).
Will Call of Duty be even bigger next year? Probably.
