Former Splatoon Pro Arrested For Alleged Sexual Abuse

According to The Mainichi Daily News (via Tokyo Reporter), former Splatoon pro Kai “YIG” Asano (pictured) has been arrested for the alleged rape of a middle school girl.

A warning to readers: This story contains frank descriptions of sexual misconduct that some may find disturbing.

The 20-year-old Asano has been arrested for suspected coerced sexual intercourse and abduction with the intention of impropriety. On August 15, TBS reports, Asano allegedly messaged the victim, writing, “Let’s watch an online game tournament together.” He added, “There will also be other girls there.”

Asano had her come to the nearby train station and then brought her to his place. But according to TBS, there weren’t other girls at his apartment where the alleged rape happened.

Asano said it was true he invited the girl to his residence, but denied the allegations, adding, “It wasn’t against her will.”

According to police, the two met via Twitter, trading messages regarding Splatoon.

Asano played the popular Nintendo game professionally for the Tokyo esports team Creatives under the name “YIG.” The team quickly cancelled his contract in the wake of these allegations. Moreover, this week, Creatives issued a formal statement, apologizing to the victim, her family, fans, sponsors, and anyone connected to the team.