Stream Time: Let’s Get Spooky With Pumpkin Jack

Good afternoon, ghouls and ghosties! It’s nearly time for Halloween, and here at Kotaku Australia we’re celebrating with a spooky good stream.

Today, I’ll be solo streaming the first hour of Pumpkin Jack, a brand new 3D platformer perfect for the Halloween season. It’s spooky, a little bit weird and very, very cool. If you’ve ever played PSOne classic MediEvil, you’ll totally vibe with this game. Pumpkin Jack is gorgeous, colourful and very quirky. It was also solo-developed, which is just plain awesome.

READ MORE 7 Spooky Video Games To Play This Socially-Distanced Halloween

While Kotaku Australia’s lovely editor Alex Walker is away this week, I’ll try to be doubly as entertaining for the both of us. Pumpkin Jack looks like a great time, and I’m looking forward to your company. Tune in as I attempt to figure out the game’s controls, explore some wonderful new worlds and pretend to know what I’m doing.

I’ll also be chatting about what to expect from next gen, how good the Nintendo Switch is and exploring all the exciting next gen games waiting just over the horizon.

If you’re keen for some more Kotaku Australia goodness, you can also pop on down to our Discord server, where we chat all things video games, board games, TV and movies. Alex and I are both hopping around there and everyone is welcome to join. While you’re with us, you’ll get alerts for when we’re going live on Twitch, when breaking news happens or if there’s ever an exciting announcement to share.

You can join the Kotaku Australia Discord here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I’ll be live from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. AEDT on Kotaku Australia’s Twitch channel. Hopefully, I’ll see you there!