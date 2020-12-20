See Games Differently

A Strange Game That Lets You Create A Digital Art Gallery About Anything

Zack Zwiezen

Published 38 mins ago: December 21, 2020 at 8:00 am -
Filed to:indie
malitschekmuseumthe anything galleryweird
A Strange Game That Lets You Create A Digital Art Gallery About Anything

Art galleries can be cool. But they are hard to create, so we don’t get as many galleries as we deserve. For example? Where are the galleries and museums for things like broken extension cords? Or people like Keanu Reeves? Well, thankfully, with The Anything Gallery, you can create a gallery about whatever you want. Anything.

Created by Jan Malitschek, The Anything Gallery is a small free game that pulls images, videos and text from the internet and then creates a large, possibly never-ending, virtual gallery based on whatever you desire. Want a gallery dedicated to Kermit The Frog? Easy.

What about a gallery focused exclusively on the PS5? Sure, you can get that if you want. It’s easier than getting a real PS5, that’s for sure. These digital galleries you create, like the one I explored that was focused on The Master Chief, aren’t just images either. They will be filled with videos and text, also pulled from the web. For example, that Master Chief gallery I mentioned, had a fan video from Fornite in it.

And yes, if you really want to you can make a gallery dedicated to yourself. I did this. I don’t recommend it. It’s creepy.

Horrible.

The Anything Gallery isn’t the most stable game I’ve played this year, with some strange bugs and hitches. But it also is a game that lets me create a gallery dedicated to Prince’s Video for Rasberry Berret. So, it’s worth some bugs.

.

Related Stories

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.