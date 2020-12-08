See Games Differently

Facebook’s New Program Pays Black Streamers To Help Them Go Full-Time

1

Nathan Grayson

Published 1 hour ago: December 9, 2020 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:facebook
facebook gamingstreamingtwitch
Facebook’s New Program Pays Black Streamers To Help Them Go Full-Time
Image: Facebook / KingRichard

Facebook Gaming is far from the biggest video game streaming platform out there, but it has at least shown a tendency to put its money where its mouth is — a practice Twitch and other industry leaders could learn from. Today, Facebook announced a program to aid Black creators in their pursuit of full-time streaming careers.

The Black Gaming Creator Program will dedicate $US10 ($13) million over the next two years to Black creators. It will give select applicants partner status, mentorship from “established” creators, early access to new features, monetisation options, and guaranteed monthly pay. While Facebook is not discussing specifics, it did tell The Verge that pay will vary based on “the quality of [streamers’] content and the scale of their audience.”

In a short video, Twitch-turned-Facebook streamer KingRichard elaborated on the program’s goals. “This program is designed to help people make the transition into full-time streaming, which is something that’s extremely hard,” he said. In a statement sent to Kotaku by Facebook, he added that he personally managed to become a full-time streamer “with the support of my family and my community,” but that “having a huge company like [Facebook] supporting us is going to open the doors up for future success.”

The program comes on the heels of Facebook’s $US200 ($270) million commitment to supporting Black-owned organisations over the summer — a time period marked by protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police. At the time, many Twitch streamers who previously stayed mum about subjects that could be construed as “political” spoke out in support of their Black colleagues, and some perennially underappreciated Black streamers finally received long-overdue attention.

However, the streaming landscape remains overwhelmingly white, with 2018 data showing that 71.5% of streamers and viewers on Twitch, far and away the biggest streaming platform, identify as white. And while Twitch publicly partnered two Black streamers during last month’s streamed GlitchCon event, that did little to offset years of racist emote issues (which once again reared their ugly head during the aforementioned GlitchCon partnership segment) or Twitch’s own gaffes, like a now-pulled Black Lives Matter video that mostly depicted white streamers. In addition, one of the two newly partnered Black streamers, ZombaeKillz, went on to become the victim of a targeted harassment campaign not long after, something Twitch has not spoken out against or acknowledged.

“In an official capacity, nope [Twitch hasn’t done anything],” ZombaeKillz told Kotaku in a DM. “A staffer (head of diversity and inclusion) just told me to up my mod settings and expressed they were sad it was happening to me.”

Facebook’s program, if nothing else, guarantees material benefits, which will not Solve Racism or catapult Black streamers into the spotlight, but will at least give a few a possible foothold from which to begin their climb.

Recommended Stories

Twitch’s Digital Convention Was A Day-Long Commercial That Left Streamers Feeling Frustrated

Its location, size, and Pokimane pizza lines have varied, but since 2015, Twitch has hosted some form of convention every year. 2020 is not like other years, to put it mildly. Of all activities people could choose to perform in our pandemic-stricken nation right now, conventions might actually be the...

Read more

One Twitch Streamer Is Fighting Racism With A Chicken Emote

Good plans are born after hours, days, or even months of meticulous planning, but the best plans emerge from dumb jokes. One day, Twitch streamer Xmiramira was doing her thing when a random came into chat spewing what she remembered as “racist crap”.

Read more

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • That’s racist. Like, cool. Facebook is doing something to help streamers. BUT doing it JUST for a single race, and therefore, promoting them and putting them above others is the definition of racism. And when these organisations go on and on and on about equality, only to pull something like this that was most likely something that was thought up by a PR ‘guru’ after all the Mixer streamers left and went to Twitch and other platforms. The other side is this though is that, why it’s going to be great for the black streamers who get a hand, it is also a punch in the face to all the other streamers who are struggling to get anywhere and don’t have the advantage of being black to get this money.

    However, even then, how much is it really going to help them if it’s only temporary? How are they going to be seen by the wider audience if there ‘the black streamer that got Facebook money’? Like, there is a LOT to think about when it comes to this, and its really disappointing to see Facebook do something that is so trite and stupid. Some of them will probably end up with a good following, but not all of them as not everyone is cut out to be a streamer.

    Streaming is a form of entertainment, and it is very much a talent to retain and continue to keep your audiences, especially when you are constantly interacting with them why playing a game, music or eating (ok, maybe not eating). That plays a big role in who becomes popular and who does not. Ok, there are a lot of white streamers. But there are more white people in the USA than there are black people, so OFCOURSE there will be a bigger amount of white people who try and become good at streaming. Its not a race game, it’s a numbers game.

    Overall, this scheme will probably only benefit about 5-10% of the people who get money, and even then, it will be to varying degrees.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.