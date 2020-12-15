In Black Mask’s Destiny NY, Being the Chosen One Kinda Blows

Into every generation, no fewer than 10 tales about chosen ones fated to save the world or some such are borne. But in Pat Shand and Manuel Preitano’s Black Mask Studios comic Destiny NY, the story’s a little different than you may be accustomed to. Gizmodo is excited to debut a first look at it today.

Like all of the graduate students attending Destiny University, Logan McBride was fated to do great things from the very moment she was born. As someone who’s seemingly already fulfilled her specific prophecy, Logan gets through life alright enough working as a barista when she isn’t studying and getting mixed up in yet another romantic entanglement.

While learning that her recent ex-girlfriend’s just become engaged seems rather significant to Logan as Destiny NY opens, it’s a rather mundane event within the grander scheme of things, especially as the new Black Mask comic kicks off, and Logan’s brought face to face with a mysterious new woman who changes her life. In this exclusive first look at Destiny NY, Logan’s friends Anthony and Gia begin to get closer to the comic’s mysteries just as Logan herself starts to suspect that her latest hook-up might have to potential to become much, much more.

Logan and her new dream woman parting ways. (Image: Manuel Preitano/Black Mask)

Destiny NY launches March 3.