See Games Differently

Turns Out Sully’s Plane From Uncharted Can Be Found In A Last Of Us Multiplayer Map

Zack Zwiezen

Published 3 hours ago: December 6, 2020 at 3:30 am -
Filed to:easter egg
last of usplanesecretthe last of usuncharteduncharted drakes fortune
Turns Out Sully’s Plane From Uncharted Can Be Found In A Last Of Us Multiplayer Map
Screenshot: Sony / Naughty Dog

Rodney Reece, a former Naughty Dog developer, revealed on Twitter recently that Sully’s plane from Uncharted can be found in The Last of Us. And based on how folks are reacting to it, this seems to be something nobody noticed before. Probably because they were too busy surviving.

The plane can be found in the level “Beach” though the plane has certainly seen better days. According to Reece, who now works at Respawn and works on Apex Legends, the plane asset was directly pulled from the first Uncharted. He then “broke it into pieces” and stuck it in the multiplayer level. And there it has sat, with nobody seemingly noticing it since.

Before you start pulling out your corkboard covered in red string, pictures of Ellie and Nate and getting ready to add this to your “Uncharted and Last of Us Are Connected” theory, Reece points out that this isn’t canon. Just a fun Easter egg and nod to the studio’s past.

Sometimes Easter eggs and references are just fun secrets and not part of some elaborate plan to connect multiple games, books, or TV shows together. For example, Sully’s plane is named “Hog Wild” in Uncharted. This is a nod to a level from Crash Bandicoot. This doesn’t mean Crash and Nate are fighting off Clickers together in the future. Though thinking about now, I’d play that game.

Related Stories

There’s A Strange Monster Hiding In Hot Shots Golf 4

We are only a few days away from Halloween, so it seems like the perfect time for a video collecting some dark and creepy hidden things players have found in video games.

Read more

Players Are Trying To Figure Out How To Unlock A New Mysterious Door In Demon’s Souls

The Demon’s Souls remake on PS5 seems to be hiding a new mystery behind a locked door and while the community is working on how to open it, nobody has figured it out yet.

Read more

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.