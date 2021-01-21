See Games Differently

Final Fantasy Creator’s New RPG Looks Unique And Will Be Out This Year

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: January 21, 2021 at 10:00 pm -
Filed to:fantasian
Image: Mistwalker

Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of Final Fantasy, has been working on the follow up to his Terra Battle role-playing games. It’s called Fantasian.

According to Sakaguchi, the game has been in development for the past three years and is slated to hit Apple Arcade sometime soon this year. Nobuo Uematsu is doing the score.

“The game is an RPG that takes players through a unique world handcrafted dioramas,” Sakaguchi explains

Above is an image from Fantasian that Sakaguchi’s studio Mistwalker used as their New Year’s greeting card. Below is what the actual diorama looks like.

And still-in-development screenshots:

Back in 2019, when the game was first announced, Sakaguchi said, “Fantasian is a game that shouldn’t exist. Every day is a challenge, creating gaming worlds by hand. We are building dioramas, photographing them, and adding 3D characters. I’m a little scared of how many sets we are going to have to build in the end.”

