Machine Games Is Making An Indiana Jones Game

Bethesda studio Machine Games is making a new Indiana Jones game, the publisher announced in a short teaser on Twitter today.

The game will feature an original story and be a collaboration between Machine Games and Lucasfilm Games, with Todd Howard as the executive producer on the project. Bethesda didn’t reveal anything further about the game in its brief Twitter thread, and wrote “it’ll be some time” before it has any more information to share about it.

Machine Games, founded in 2009 by former Starbreeze developers, is responsible for the most recent trilogy of new Wolfenstein games, including Wolfenstein: The New Order, The New Colossus, and Youngblood. Lucasfilm Games, meanwhile, is Lucasfilm’s newly-announced video game publishing label, after the LucasArts name was abandoned following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012.

The Lucasfilm Games Name, At Least, Is Back Lucasarts is dead, but for some reason, the powers behind The Brands have decided that the company’s previous name — Lucasfilm Games — is something that needs to be resurrected, and so will now be on the box and the end of trailers for every Star Wars game going forward. Read more

Whatever this new Indiana Jones game turns out to be, hopefully it lets you punch all the Nazis.