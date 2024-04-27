Red Dead Redemption 2’s Housebuilding Scene Has Been Recreated In Lego

A Lego YouTuber has recreated the housebuilding scene from Rockstar Games’ open-world western, Red Dead Redemption II, complete with the catchy tune, a curious bird, and a pesky cougar.

Released in 2018, Red Dead Redemption II is (confusingly) a prequel to the original 2010 game. It told the story of Arthur Morgan, a character in Dutch’s gang alongside RDR1 protag John Marston. And, spoilers for RDR2, the game eventually ends with Arthur dying and Marston leaving the gang as it falls apart due to mistrust and a lunatic leader. Eventually, in an extended epilogue, RDR 2 features you taking on the role of Marston as he builds the home seen later in RDR1, and sets up his life. And it’s that lighthearted homebuilding scene that has been recreated in digital Lego bricks.

RDR2: Housebuilding Scene In LEGO (4K)

Uploaded to YouTube on April 25, this cute and impressive Lego recreation was made by YouTuber Lego Crow and they claim it’s their “biggest project yet!” And I believe them, as this video features practically every moment and detail from the original housebuilding scene from RDR 2.

I especially love the detail of the Lego nails being hammered into Lego pegs on the plates being installed in Marston’s plastic home. But my favorite detail is actually something extra included by Lego Crow as a nod to one of the funniest video game-related videos ever uploaded to the internet.

At around the 1:05 mark in the Lego recreation, a black cougar creeps up and attacks John Marston. A moment later he is seen being chased again by the same large cat.

This isn’t just a funny moment in the video. It’s also a reference to this perfect piece of art featuring a cougar attacking John Marston over and over again while he tries to build his house in Red Dead Redemption II.

RDR2 – Cougar prevents John from building a house

Watching this fan recreation has only made me sad. I know we’ll never get a Lego RDR 2, but I’d definitely be interested in a big open-world Western Lego game. Something like RDR meets Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. But that also seems unlikely. Sigh.

Anyway, enjoy your Friday! And watch out for cougars!