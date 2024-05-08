Cyberpunk Edgerunners Won’t Get A New Season, But It’s Getting A Tabletop Epilogue

Cyberpunk Edgerunners is an excellent anime. Some might even say the Netflix series is one of the best video game adaptations of all time. That being said, there are no plans for a second season, and given how definitive its ending was, it probably doesn’t need one. However, R. Talsorian Games, publisher of the Cyberpunk tabletop game, is putting out a playable epilogue of sorts, and it’s out soon.

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Mission Kit is officially out for printing and is set to launch in “mid to late” June, so long as there aren’t any printing and shipping delays. The $US35 package is both a starter kit for the original Cyberpunk RED tabletop game and includes a full mission called “The Jacket” that takes place after Edgerunners’ finale. The kit will include seven pre-made characters, and include multiple endings depending on the decisions players make.

Image: R. Talsorian Games

While R. Talsorian Games doesn’t name specific characters, “The Jacket” will include some returning heroes from the Cyberpunk franchise. Additionally, the synopsis mentions that players will “recover some stolen iconic gear” for a “sentimental cowboy.” Given the mission’s name and how Edgerunners ties into Cyberpunk 2077 proper, it sounds like players might be looking to recover Edgerunners’ protagonist David Martinez’s EMT jacket, which the player can acquire in 2077’s tie-in mission.

The full box set, according to R. Talsorian Games’ blog post, includes the following:

The Edgerunners Handbook: Full of world lore curated to give you the detes you need to survive in Night City. Hand-picked by the creator of Cyberpunk, Mike Pondsmith.

Rule Book: Exactly what you need to play the game, from the classic Friday Night Firefight to 2070-era guns, cyberware, and quickhacks.

The Jacket: A full-length mission for your Crew to play. Find out what happens after the anime ends.

Seven Edgerunners: Pre-made to let you jump into the action. Featuring art by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners director Hiroyuki Imaishi.

New Lore & Backgrounds for David, Lucy, Rebecca, and the rest of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Crew.

A set of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners-themed dice (two d10s and four d6s).

Maps, standees, and tokens to help bring the world of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to life.

This follows Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion and 2.0 update, which have revitalized the struggling game in the public’s eyes. But Edgerunners also did a lot of heavy lifting in rehabilitating the game’s image, because when you’re not dealing with bugs and crashes, you see what the universe has going for it.