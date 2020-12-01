You Can Grab A Massive Cyberpunk RPG Pack From Humble Bundle For $21

Next week is all Cyberpunk 2077, and what better way to celebrate its arrival than with a return to the original Cyberpunk RPG? To make it easy for newcomers to the tabletop adventure, Humble Bundle is offering a near-complete digital Cyberpunk RPG bundle which includes the Cyberpunk 2020 Core Book and the Cyberpunk Red Jumpstart Kit on the $11 tier. These sets have everything you need to get started in the world of Cyberpunk and include pre-generated characters, maps and standee cutouts as well as essential lore.

If that wasn’t enough, the bundle also includes around 30 additional resources including story adventures, maps, sourcebooks and role guides to build out your journey. Each focuses on a piece of Cyberpunk‘s intricate, decades-spanning story so if you’re looking to get started or you just want to know more about the world Cyberpunk 2077 is inspired by, you’ll find what you’re looking for here.

Here's how the Cyberpunk bundle tiers work out:

$1.40 Tier Bundle

Blackhand's Guide

Forlorn Hope

Edgerunners, Inc.

Listen Up, You Primitive Screwheads

Maximum Metal

Chromebook 1/2

Chromebook 3/4

$11.21 Tier Bundle (Essential for Gameplay)

Cyberpunk 2020 Core Book

Cyberpunk Red Jumpstart Kit

Night City Map (Circa 2020)

Rache Bartmoss Brainware Blowout

Night City Sourcebook

Wildside

Cyberpunk 2020 Data Screen

Solo of Fortune

Corporation Report 2020

Rache Bartmoss' Guide to the Net

$21.02 Tier Bundle

Firestorm: Stormfront

Firestorm: Shockwave

Pacific Rim Sourcebook

Rough Guide to the U.K.

Rockerboy

Protect and Serve

Deep Space

Eurosource Plus

Eurotour

Home of the Brave

Live and Direct

NeoTribes

Land of the Free

The physical edition of the Cyberpunk Red Jumpstart Kit normally goes for $55.95 so $11 is a total steal.

The bundle will be available until December 16 so you've got plenty of time to check it out and decide if you're ready to commit to your next big RPG adventure. Cyberpunk features a massive open world and thousands of pages worth of lore, but it's also one of the most rewarding role-playing games out there.

Night City is waiting.