You Can Grab A Huge Cyberpunk Red Humble Bundle For $27

If you think you can jam with the console cowboys in cyberspace, or you’re just looking to spend some time in Night City, then you won’t want to miss this huge Humble Bundle.

This Cyberpunk bundle collects 23 books and includes digital copies of the core rulebooks, sourcebooks and a few other resources – pretty much everything you need to get a game going, and you’ll only have to pay $27 for the lot (worth $392, all up).

A good time if you’ve been wanting to pick up the tabletop role-playing game that Cyberpunk 2077 is based on, or you want to add some new resource materials to your current game.

This Humble Bundle is an odd one though, because it collects two versions of the Cyberpunk RPG. There’s Cyberpunk 2020, which is the second edition of the game that was originally released in the early 1990s. Cyberpunk Red is the game’s fourth and latest edition, which was released in 2020 and takes place in 2045.

The smallest bundle includes a sourcebook and an adventurebook for Cyberpunk 2020, while the medium collects most of the available sourcebooks for that edition of the game as well. The largest bundle is how you can get the core rulebook for Cyberpunk 2020, along with the core rulebook and a heap of sourcebooks for the Red edition of the TTRPG.

So which should you play? Ultimately, that depends on personal preference but if you’ve never played any version of Cyberpunk, or you don’t have a lot of experience when it comes to tabletop gaming, go with the Red edition. It uses a more streamlined and new-player-friendly version of the rules. The Cyberpunk 2020 books are still worth a flick through, especially for their vision of what life will be like in the far-off year of 2020.

What do you get in the Cyberpunk Red Humble Bundle?

Image: R. Talsorian Games

Here’s what the basic $1.49 Cyberpunk Red Humble Bundle will get you:

Rough Guide to the UK (2020)

Tales of the Forlorn Hope (2020)

Here’s what you’ll also get if you pay $14.96:

Blackhand’s Street Weapons (2020)

Chromebook 1/2 (2020)

Chromebook 3/4 (2020)

Corporation Report (2020)

Eurosource Plus (2020)

Home of the Brave (2020)

Listen Up You Primitive Screwheads!!!!! (2020)

Night City Sourcebook (2020)

Pacific Rim Sourcebook (2020)

And here’s what you get when you pay at least $26.93:

Cyberpunk 2020 Core Rulebook

Cyberpunk Red Core Rulebook

Cyberpunk Red Data Pack

Cyberpunk Red Data Screen

Cyberpunk Red Jumpstart Box

Black Chrome (Red)

Danger Gal Dossier (Red)

Interface Red Vol 1

Interface Red Vol 2

Interface Red Vol 3

Netrunning Deck (Red)

Tales of the Street: Street Stories (Red)

You can check out the Cyberpunk Red Humble Bundle here. Considering the Cyberpunk Red Jumpstart Kit usually sells for around $50 by itself, this is a pretty solid deal.