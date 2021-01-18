See Games Differently

Man Fined $350 For Breaking Lockdown To Play Pokémon Go

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: January 18, 2021 at 12:00 pm
Man Fined $350 For Breaking Lockdown To Play Pokémon Go
The quickest way to get from Bedworth to Kenilworth is along the A46 (pictured). (Photo: Blackwave......)

Look, weren’t we only just warning people last week to be more careful playing this game in these strange and uncertain times?

Image: Pokémon Go

It’s 2021, There’s Still A Pandemic Going On, Be Careful Playing Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go made over $US1 ($1.4) billion last year, which means loads of you are still playing it. Which is great! But hey, just remember, we’re still somehow in the middle of a global pandemic, and so going outside isn’t always the smartest idea.

Read more

The BBC reports a man in England — a nation currently in lockdown in an attempt to curb a rampant infection rate arising from a new, more contagious strain of Covid-19 — has broken the country’s strict restrictions to play some Pokémon Go, and as a result has been caught and fined by local police.

The £200 ($353) fine was for “contravening the requirement to not leave or be outside the place they live without a reasonable excuse”, after he admitted to police he had driven “from his home in Bedworth to look for the characters in Kenilworth”, a trip of around 25 minutes by car.

Police say folks are only allowed outside their homes with “a reasonable excuse”. Looking for Pokémon is not a reasonable excuse.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.