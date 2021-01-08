Mod Puts Gilmore Girls In Fire Emblem

OK, I’ll admit that my only exposure to the show is listening to it in the background while my sister binge-watched it years back, but this mod that adds elements of Gilmore Girls to Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones is just too incredible for words.

Mods are asleep time to share my latest project:

✨FIRE EMBLEM: GILMORE GIRLS ADDITION.✨

That's right.

I made a 1-hour FE8 mod about Gilmore Girls for the literal millions of people who are fans of both franchises.

(????????Play it now!????????)https://t.co/iuarFujIt5 pic.twitter.com/fxDF8FWyHa — Marlowe Dobbe (@marlowedobbe) January 8, 2021

It’s the little things that make this project, created by Dicey Dungeons artist Marlow Dobbe, so fun. The random references and non-sequiturs. Lorelei’s class type being “Single Mum.” Rory pining for Harvard when she dies. It’s completely bizarre seeing these two properties together and yet, somehow, it works.

Leave it to video games to act as the medium through which this fever dream was given life.