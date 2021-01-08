See Games Differently

Mod Puts Gilmore Girls In Fire Emblem

Ian Walker

Published 3 hours ago: January 9, 2021 at 9:35 am -
Screenshot: Nintendo / Marlowe Dobbe

OK, I’ll admit that my only exposure to the show is listening to it in the background while my sister binge-watched it years back, but this mod that adds elements of Gilmore Girls to Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones is just too incredible for words.

It’s the little things that make this project, created by Dicey Dungeons artist Marlow Dobbe, so fun. The random references and non-sequiturs. Lorelei’s class type being “Single Mum.” Rory pining for Harvard when she dies. It’s completely bizarre seeing these two properties together and yet, somehow, it works.

Leave it to video games to act as the medium through which this fever dream was given life.

