Kara Zor-El Will Speak Softly and Carry a Big Sword in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

At a time when DC is putting out comics about a new futuristic era of superheroics, writer Tom King and artists Bilquis Evely and Mat Lopes are bringing Kara Zor-El front and centre with a story that’s all her own.

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Kara and Krypto are all too familiar with what it means to live in Superman’s shadow. While Kara’s proud of her Justice Leaguer cousin, she gets to a point where she considers whether she’d be better off seeking a life outside of his orbit. But when Kara encounters an alien girl who was made to witness the destruction of her planet — much like Kara did when she was a child — she understands how serious the girl is when she tells Kara that she means to track down those responsible and avenge her people.

Though Supergirl isn’t necessarily going to see eye-to-eye with her new comrade during their mission to track down the killers, you can imagine that part of what compels her to embark on the journey is her own desire to avenge Krypton.

The cover of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1. (Image: Bilquis Evely, Mat Lopes/DC Comics)

Just a few days ago, Warner Bros. dropped the surprising news that Supergirl would be coming back to the big screen as part of the studio’s big-budget live-action movie-verse, something that likely came as a relief to Kara Zor-El fans still stinging from Supergirl’s cancellation on the CW.

It’ll be interesting to see how Woman of Tomorrow’s Kara stacks up against her previous comics incarnations and the live-action versions of her that people are going to be talking about for years to come.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow hits stores on June 15.