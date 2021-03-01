See Games Differently

RIP Legendary Artist Gary Meyer

Luke Plunkett

Published 54 mins ago: March 1, 2021 at 11:30 am -
Filed to:creative works
das bootentertainment culturefilmsgary meyergary meyer gary meyerjawsjaws 3meyerstar warssuperhornetthe jacksons
RIP Legendary Artist Gary Meyer
Illustration: Gary Meyer
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Gary Meyer, an artist who has worked on everything from Star Wars to theme park rides to video games to album covers, has died at the age of 86.

Meyer, who began working as an artist in the 1960s for the US Air Force, is one of the most recognisable and beloved concept artists to have worked in the 20th century. Some of his most notable contributions include helping shape both the opening scenes and trench run finale of the original Star Wars, helping design the creature from The Thing and illustrating a bunch of Hollywood movie posters (Das Boot, Jaws 3, Superman).

He also worked on album covers for groups like The Jacksons, did a bunch of iconic aviation art (for things like books and aerospace companies), helped out on theme park design on rides such as Jurassic Park and Back to the Future and also provided art for video games like Operation Thunderbolt, Superhornet and Air Strike Patrol.

After leaving the entertainment business behind, Meyer later went on to spend decades teaching, something he was still actively doing only a few weeks ago

Our thoughts go out to Meyer’s family and friends.

Illustration: Gary Meyer Illustration: Gary Meyer
Illustration: Gary Meyer Illustration: Gary Meyer
Illustration: Gary Meyer Illustration: Gary Meyer
Illustration: Gary Meyer Illustration: Gary Meyer
Illustration: Gary Meyer Illustration: Gary Meyer
Illustration: Gary Meyer Illustration: Gary Meyer
Illustration: Gary Meyer Illustration: Gary Meyer
Illustration: Gary Meyer Illustration: Gary Meyer
Illustration: Gary Meyer Illustration: Gary Meyer
Illustration: Gary Meyer Illustration: Gary Meyer
Illustration: Gary Meyer Illustration: Gary Meyer

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.