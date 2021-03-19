See Games Differently

Some Good-Arse Video Game Smoke

Nathan Grayson

Published 28 mins ago: March 20, 2021 at 3:39 am -
To be honest, this GIF doesn't entirely do it justice. Watch the video. (Gif: Dennis Gustafsson)
Look at that smoke! Holy smokes, that’s some good smoke.

This smoke — some of the best I’ve seen in a game — is brought to you by Teardown, a heist game where everything is destructible. It rules. Yesterday on Twitter, developer Dennis Gustafsson trotted out his intangible Mona Lisa like it was no big deal.

“A lot of you have asked for more smoke sim,” he wrote. “It is completely reworked and optimised in upcoming 0.7 [update] and features full script control!”

This is not just some update, Dennis! This is immaculate. Take a victory lap, my guy. You’ve earned it.

