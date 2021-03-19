Some Good-Arse Video Game Smoke

Look at that smoke! Holy smokes, that’s some good smoke.

This smoke — some of the best I’ve seen in a game — is brought to you by Teardown, a heist game where everything is destructible. It rules. Yesterday on Twitter, developer Dennis Gustafsson trotted out his intangible Mona Lisa like it was no big deal.

A lot of you have asked for more smoke sim. It is completely reworked and optimized in upcoming 0.7 and features full script control! pic.twitter.com/vzdgRVLTY2 — Dennis Gustafsson (@tuxedolabs) March 18, 2021

“A lot of you have asked for more smoke sim,” he wrote. “It is completely reworked and optimised in upcoming 0.7 [update] and features full script control!”

This is not just some update, Dennis! This is immaculate. Take a victory lap, my guy. You’ve earned it.

Teardown Is A Heist Game Where Levels Are Fully Destructible, And It’s Fantastic Teardown’s central contradiction should be infuriating. True to its name, you can tear down basically any structure in a level, up to and including the ground beneath your feet. But you shouldn’t! I repeat: You, functionally all-powerful to an extent few video games have ever allowed, should not destroy everything... Read more