Some Good-Arse Video Game Smoke

Look at that smoke! Holy smokes, that’s some good smoke.
This smoke — some of the best I’ve seen in a game — is brought to you by Teardown, a heist game where everything is destructible. It rules. Yesterday on Twitter, developer Dennis Gustafsson trotted out his intangible Mona Lisa like it was no big deal.
A lot of you have asked for more smoke sim. It is completely reworked and optimized in upcoming 0.7 and features full script control! pic.twitter.com/vzdgRVLTY2
— Dennis Gustafsson (@tuxedolabs) March 18, 2021
“A lot of you have asked for more smoke sim,” he wrote. “It is completely reworked and optimised in upcoming 0.7 [update] and features full script control!”
This is not just some update, Dennis! This is immaculate. Take a victory lap, my guy. You’ve earned it.
