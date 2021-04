Anime Sure Makes Dandruff Exciting

This is, perhaps, the most exciting dandruff ad made in the history of the entire world. It’s pretty goofy but real good.

As pointed out by Robotopia on Twitter, Head and Shoulders has kicked off an anime-themed campaign in Japan with a flakey super-spy named “Ando.” Geddit??

The relationship between the spy and the inspector chasing him reminds me of Lupin and Zenigata, but with dry scalp.