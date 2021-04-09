See Games Differently

New Space Game Puts You In Control Of Everyone, Like A God

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: April 9, 2021 at 11:30 am -
Filed to:enrico fermi
fermi paradoxphysical sciencesphysicistsphysics
Image: The Fermi Paradox
The Fermi Paradox is “a choice-driven sci-fi narrative strategy game” that’s coming later this year on PC, where instead of taking control of a single space-faring faction, you’re more of a “gardener”, tending to loads of factions and trying to guide them from the stone age into the depths of space.

A bit like Suzerain, then, in that you’re essentially playing Choose Your Own Adventure, only here you’re reaching across the vastness of space, rather than quibbling over tax rates.

Looks neat!

