Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: April 5, 2021 at 8:30 pm -
Why Studio Ghibli’s Anime Food Always Looks So Delicious
Screenshot: Studio Ghibli
Watching Studio Ghibli movies can make you hungry. The food always looks so darn good. But why? There has to be a reason for this, and according to producer Toshio Suzuki, this is it.

Recently on Twitter, Studio Ghibli’s official account fielded an array of questions, with Suzuki answering. One asked the following: “What is it that the food that appears in Studio Ghibli movies always looks so delicious?”

“It’s because it’s all food that Miyazaki himself has actually made,” Suzuki replied.

Since Miyazaki, obviously, is animating his movies, it would seem that he would have more than a keen interest to make the food he makes — and probably loves — look as delicious as possible. I guess this means Miyazaki is a good cook?

Delicious meals, while a hallmark of the studio, are more than eye candy. They express feelings. Back in 2017, the Ghibli Museum held an exhibition celebrating the food in its movies, with the official site writing, “Food that is still warm, that looks soft and tender, with the wonderful flavour showing on the faces of those eating them – these scenes of meals are appealing and charming. No dialogue is needed to convey deliciousness and happiness.”

