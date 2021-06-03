Black Widow Offers One Last Peek Before The Movie Finally Comes Out

It’s been a long, long time since we got our first look at Marvel’s long, long-awaited Black Widow movie. How long? Well, the first teaser trailer came out on December 2, 2019. But now that it’s currently scheduled to premiere next month, we’ve received one final look before we (hopefully) get to see the dang thing.

Look, we’ve been getting smatterings of Black Widow footage for a full year and a half, so I cannot possibly remember if everything we see in this “special look” is new. However, based on my faulty memory, the majority of it feels new, including David Harbour’s loveable Red Guardian tossing a shield like a certain American captain, several clips of the Taskmaster on the attack, Florence Pugh’s Yelena attacking a Russian military base with a rocket launcher, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow escaping an explosion, and more. Feel free to point anything else new or tell me I’m wrong in the comments (we both know you were going to do the latter anyway).

Either way, it all looks good… just as the movie has for the last year and a half.

Only one more month to go, as Black Widow premieres on July 8, 2021.