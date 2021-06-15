Shin Megami Tensei V Coming To Switch On November 12

Shin Megami Tensei V, the next instalment of Atlus’ cult classic role-playing franchise, will launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on November 12. This news was announced at E3 2021 alongside the first gameplay footage of the upcoming title.

This game was first discussed as an untitled Shin Megami Tensei project all the way back at E3 2017 with a brief teaser before eventually being revealed as Shin Megami Tensei V later that year. Since then, Atlus and Nintendo have provided only brief tidbits about the release, which (perhaps unsurprisingly) takes place in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo overrun by the forces of Chaos.