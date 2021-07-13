Mazda RX-7 Stolen In Japan On Video Right In Front Of Screaming Owner

A video shared to Twitter yesterday appears to show the owner of a Mazda RX-7 catching thieves on camera right as they drive away with his beautiful car, shouting helplessly from above. Sadly, it appears the latest updates suggest the car still hasn’t been found a day later.

Here’s the video uploaded to Twitter from user @NGO_fd3s, who, based on the series of tweets and information provided (and the Twitter handle, too), appears to be the owner of the third-generation silver Mazda RX-7 (with tasteful modifications):

The video shows a person shouting as they walk to a balcony edge overlooking two people and a second vehicle surrounding the RX-7. The alleged thieves get into the car very quickly as its parking lights flash, and then take off with the passenger door open as the Toyota getaway car follows.

In a series of follow-up tweets in the thread, the user claimed the video was captured at 1:18 a.m. at the Meitetsu Kyosho Parking location in the Aichi Japanese prefecture, and that the car was full of gasoline and makes 350 horsepower. Another post addressed some complaints and the supposed owner’s personal “regret” that the they didn’t do more, like run down and further confront the thieves. The posts claim that they “panicked” and shouted, thinking it could be enough to scare the thieves away.

Another post just after 8 a.m. EST. Monday claimed, according to a translation from the original Japanese, that it had been 18 hours since the incident occurred and was reported to authorities with seemingly no progress so far. The latest post from Monday afternoon seems to apologise for a difficulty responding to direct messages, with no further updates on the car.

Here’s hoping they find what they can about the location of the car as soon as possible, because who knows what thieves have planned for it. Also, I can’t be harsh on the guy. Who am I to stop three or more people? John Wick?