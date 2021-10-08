New Google Pixel 6 Leaks Reveal Almost Every Detail

Who needs the anticipation of a launch event when you have retailers and leakers publishing details beforehand? Basically we know everything there is to know about Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 flagship, thanks to a German retailer revealing pricing and availability and a fresh leak detailing all the features and accessories that will be available on October 20.

We kind of already know what’s coming with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, a lot of it straight from Google’s own Rick Osterloh, senior vice president of devices and services. But the leaked German retailer’s advertisement gives us a little more insight into all the features we can expect to see at Google’s launch event.

The Pixel 6 will have 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, a 6.4-inch display, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 12-MP ultra-wide camera. It’s listed for €649, which is about $1,024. The Pixel 6 is expected to go on sale in Germany on October 28, which falls in line with the rumours we’ve heard so far.

Leaker Evan Blass, also known as EVLeaks, showcased some other features of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, including accessories that will be available to purchase and some features not previously detailed. There’s a redesigned Pixel Stand, which will come with a built-in cooling fan like the OnePlus’s Warp 50 wireless charger, which helps support fast charging speeds. The Pixel Stand also brings up a specialised mode with buttons for Performance and Quiet, though it’s not clear what they enable yet. Additional leaked images show the Pixel 6 has water resistance, and there will be a Pixel 6 case that fills out the backside so that the camera bar doesn’t wholly pop out.

We also get a look at the new At A Glance feature that’s been unusable so far in the Android 12 beta. It’s called Live Space, and the widget appears at the top of the screen and displays vital information like the current weather, your next calendar appointment, and anything else that might be relevant, including the QR code for a boarding pass.

Is there anything left to find out? Well, we’re about to see: Google will be taking the wraps off the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 20 at 4:00 a.m. AEDT, so join us here for all the official details.