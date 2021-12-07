Australian Video Games Industry Is Getting Its Own Union

Game Workers Unite Australia, a body that had previously been an advisory and support organisation, announced today that early next year it will be transitioning to becoming a full-blown union.

In its previous guise GWUA had been “supporting and empowering workers to build a better games industry” by providing information and assistance to anyone wanting to join a union. A big part of that was telling workers which existing union they were eligible to be a part of, which tended to be either Professionals Australia or the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance (MEAA).

In 2022 that will change, with the GWUA becoming Game Workers Australia, “an all-new division of Professionals Australia” (a larger umbrella union encompassing everything from engineers to scientists). This not only means that all games industry workers can join the same, specific union, but that they’ll be afforded all the benefits and protections joining a union involves, and specifically tailored towards the games business to boot.

The GWUA will now be able to “take legal action to defend our members against underpayments, discrimination and bullying, organise collective agreements at workplaces, and lobby governments and industry on an equal playing field with studio owners and publishers.”

Which rules. You can read Game Workers Australia’s full announcement below: