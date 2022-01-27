See Games Differently

Oculus is Dead and the Meta Quest Killed It

Asha Barbaschow

Published 29 mins ago: January 28, 2022 at 7:30 am -
Filed to:ar
facebookheadsetmark zuckerbergmetametaverseoculusthanks i hate itvry
Oculus is Dead and the Meta Quest Killed It
Image: Asha Barbaschow/Gizmodo Australia

The company formerly known as Facebook loves a rebrand. But to continue with its tradition of Meta-ing things, Meta has renamed its Oculus Quest VR headset to ….. the Meta Quest. Ah.

Yep so that’s basically it. The piece of kit central to the Mark Zuckerberg empire’s metaverse dream will be blazoned with the Meta name.

In direct response to some feedback that suggest the name change was ‘so cringe’, Meta replied very diplomatically.

 

If you can’t read the tweet, it says: “We understand our community will miss the Oculus name, but change doesn’t always have to be a bad thing! We’re hoping to make our ambitions to help build the metaverse more clear with our new name!”

Oculus was scooped up by Facebook in March 2014, for approximately $2 billion.

At the time of the acquisition, Zuckerberg said that while mobile is the platform of today, his company is getting ready for the platforms of tomorrow.

“Oculus has the chance to create the most social platform ever, and change the way we work, play and communicate,” he said.

So he warned us the metaverse was coming and we just assumed it was an empty threat.

We don’t know why Oculus couldn’t just be kept. Are we renaming Instagram and WhatsApp, too? Anyway, here are some more memes about this whole Meta Quest thing.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.