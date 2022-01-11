Tech Experts: Razer Lied About Its Fancy Zephyr Mask

So those Watch Dogs-esque, Cyberpunk 2077-lookin’ protective masks from computer manufacturer Razer don’t actually use N95-grade filters as previously promoted, according to updated marketing from the company.

Various outlets, including Engadget and The Verge, note that the company has erased every mention of “N95-grade filters” from the product pages for both the $US100 ($139) Zephyr and recently announced Zephyr Pro masks. The removal came after tech YouTuber Naomi Wu not only posted a teardown of the Zephyr in November 2021, but also ripped into Razer for promoting what Wu has called a “fraudulent product.”

N95 is a certification issued by the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), in which respirators must filter at least 95% of airborne particles. This requirement is for the entire product, not just the filters. That’s why neither of Razer’s masks appear on NIOSH’s approved list of N95-grade particle filtering respirators.

Wu’s detailed breakdown of how ineffective the Zephyr mask is at protecting you from COVID-19, its myriad variants, and various other diseases is eye-opening. Wu decried the product as “useless” and accused Razer of “deceptive marketing,” especially since the mask isn’t a valid replacement for genuine personal protective equipment (PPE).

For its part, Razer has opted to update its marketing materials for the Zephyr while scrubbing the phrase “N95-grade filters” from the website’s product page. The company now says the $US100 ($139) mask is “not an N95 mask/respirator” and “is not meant to be used on medical or clinical settings.”

So sure, it might look cool, like you’re living in the cyberpunk future you’ve always wanted with a mask that lights up and all that jazz. But it doesn’t protect you from the thing that matters: an illness that could literally kill you.