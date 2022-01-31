Wordle Bought By The New York Times For ‘Seven-Figure’ Sum

The New York Times just announced that it has bought Wordle, the surprise smash-hit word-guessing game that has taken over people’s browsers (and twitter feeds) for the last month, for a price “in the low seven figures”.

The paper’s announcement says the acquisition is part of its digital subscription growth strategy, with its games app being one of the key ways — along with crosswords — that the Times hopes to attract more subscribers beyond those interested in its news services.

Wordle creator Josh Wardle also made an announcement about the purchase, which reads more like the game is dying, not going to a new home: