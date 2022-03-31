Marvel’s Avengers Has An Avengers-Level ‘Workaround’ For A PS5 Crash

Anyone still playing Marvel’s Avengers on PS5 over the last few days may have run into an issue where the game crashes. If that’s you, as of today there is a “workaround”. It’s just a rather drastic one.

As the team say in a statement, while they are “continuing to investigate the issue causing a crash for some PS5 players”, they “think we’ve identified a fix that is currently being implemented/tested”. “In the meantime”, they add, there’s a “workaround that is resolving the issue for some players”, though given the severity of the workaround you might want to wait for that fix that’s being implemented/tested.

In the meantime, here's a workaround that is resolving the issue for some players – just note that it will reset your campaign progress: — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 30, 2022

“Just note that it will reset your campaign progress”. One would guess that the entire point of firing the game up might be to continue your campaign progress, so this does not seem like the kind of advice that any sane person should be following if an actual, non-apocalyptic fix is coming soon!

The replies to this “fix” on Twitter are about what you’d expect

The reason I wanna start the game is so that I can keep playing the campaign that I’m halfway through lmao. Guess I’ll wait until tomorrow 🤷‍♂️

“just a little note for ya: you gotta start over 🥰”

This is an advanced technique known colloquially as “reinstalling the game.”

I’m not doing that

So yeah, please do not do this.

We’ve contacted Square Enix for comment.

MORE AVENGERS:

Spider-Man and the Discordant Sound raid arrive in Marvel’s Avengers next week. With no new characters announced beyond Spidey, and the game’s ongoing struggles keeping players engaged, this could be the end of the line for Square Enix’s least entertaining Marvel game.

Last week Marvel’s Avengers was added to Xbox Game Pass, quickly becoming one of the most played games on the console. Perhaps capitalising on this forward momentum, this week Avengers adds paid timed experience point boosters to its cash shop, something the developers said they were committed to not doing last year.