Rick And Morty’s Fast-Food Fascination Has Taken A Stomach-Lurching Turn

Back in 2017, the world beheld the awesome power of desperately hungry Rick and Morty fans when that McDonald’s “Szechuan Sauce” tie-in promotion went sideways — then righted itself, sort of. Last year, the Adult Swim series aligned itself with a new fast-food partner: Wendy’s, pushing the chain’s new and improved French fries. That relationship has now evolved further, and dessert may never be the same.

Behold! The limited-edition Pickle Rick Frosty, touted as “a pickle twist on the iconic Frosty” but with no other information given in Adult Swim’s press release, aside from the image you see above. The Frosty comes in either vanilla or chocolate under normal circumstances; presumably this slimy new twist will be pickle-flavored (?) and garnished with what appear to be Hooters-style deep-fried pickles or pickle chips. Will drinking it earn you the friendship of Jaguar (memorably voiced by Danny Trejo in the 2018 Rick and Morty episode, which won an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program)? Probably not, but its aftereffects might give you an excuse to duck out of family therapy, Rick Sanchez-style?

The only place to partake of this intriguingly ghoulish culinary gimmick is Resorts World Las Vegas, which is hosting Morty’s Mayhem, a “larger-than-life activation” designed to entice the crowds that’ll be flooding in this weekend (March 17-20) alongside March Madness. (March 17 also happens to be St. Patrick’s Day, so perhaps the Pickle Rick Frosty is also a way to stick it to McDonald’s seasonal and similarly-hued Shamrock Shake.) Should you happen to be in the area on those dates, you can “walk through a custom Rick and Morty LED experience, get a chance to win premium Rick and Morty prizes, [and] enjoy viewing screens to watch the tournament games.”

Unlike most things in Vegas, the activation event is free — but the main draw is absolutely gonna be the Pickle Rick Frosty, which, let’s face it, still won’t be enough to fill the holes in hearts of fans longing to learn when season six is going to arrive. We’ll be keeping an eye on social media, though, to see what junk-food connoisseurs make of this freaky treat.