Please Watch This New MultiVersus Game Trailer And Go Insane With Us

Monday mornings can be difficult enough without watching a treasure trove of Warner Bros. intellectual properties get smushed together in the most bonkers ways possible, as if by overcaffeinated toddlers who were also put in charge of the company’s games division. And yet, we’re all forced to reckon with this very real new trailer for MultiVersus, the WB’s upcoming, Super Smash Bros.-esque brawler in which every moment feels like a purposeful assault on reason and sanity.

I don’t want to oversell its madness, but it does feature Game of Thrones’ Arya Stark maliciously cutting Shaggy’s sandwich in two, knocking it to the ground, which makes Shaggy go literally incandescent with rage in a manner that can only be described as “going Super Saiyan from Dragon Ball Z” and “oh god the memes are canon now”:

While it might seem out of character to see cowardly stoner Shaggy want to beat Arya Stark to death over a lost sandwich, these are the sort of bizarrities one simply has to accept when trying to justify a bunch of random characters fighting each other. For instance, while I might be losing my mind over Batman’s clear concern that the anthropomorphic rabbit who has suddenly appeared before him might be pulling a loaded firearm from some hidden recess, the Dark Knight needs to have some reason to battle Bugs Bunny, just like Arya Stark needs to take offence at Batman’s unwarranted antagonism and decide to murder Shaggy’s sandwich in retribution so they can all square off. Of course, no one needs any reason to want to murder the Tasmanian Devil at any time.

If you’re hot to trot to watch Garnet from Steven Universe physically assault Velma Dinkley, you’ll have to wait a touch longer — MultiVersus’ open, free-to-play beta test arrives in July, presumably on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X|S. In closing, the worst part of this trailer is that Bugs didn’t ask Arya, “What’s up, Stark?” It was sitting right there, people, and now I’m going to have to be thinking about it all day.