Saudi Arabia Now Owns 5% Of Nintendo

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, a near-bottomless pit of cash tasked with diversifying the nation’s economy (and whitewashing their human rights record), has acquired a 5.01% stake in Nintendo.

The news was announced in a filing made with Japan’s Finance Ministry, Bloomberg reports. It follows similar investments made last year in Capcom, EA, Take-Two and Activision, along with almost complete ownership of SNK.

Bloomberg says this would make the Public Investment Fund the company’s “fifth-largest shareholder”. If this is the first time you’ve encountered this kind of money, know that the PIF fucking sucks, as does the man running it, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. As Ian wrote just last month:

Video games aren’t the only entertainment industry in the PIF’s sites. Hollywood has been no stranger to Saudi cash in recent years, and sporting teams and competitions have likewise been a top priority for the Crown Prince. A big-money purchase of Premier League side Newcastle last year went through despite widespread protests over the state’s human rights record, while PIF money has also been spent on everything from horse racing to Formula 1.