This Week In Games Australia: This Is My Boomstick

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, and another rather quiet May week. There are plenty of interesting indies dropping around the traps, however, and more than a few RPGs. Fans of a good number crunchy RPG are eating extremely well this week. There’s also the launch of Evil Dead The Game coming up, a title you will either be interested in or have zero interest in at all. Sam Raimi fans need only apply.

Let’s see what you’ll be playing this week:

May 10

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair (XBO)

A late addition to Game Pass for May, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair is arriving on Xbox. If you’ve never played a game in the Danganronpa series before, I certainly recommend them. These are JRPGs that are unlike almost any others. Fair warning though, these are games that embrace dark material and explore the scattered, confusing thoughts of teenagers grappling with depression. It can be quite confronting, so it’s best to know what you’re getting into before you go.

Salt and Sacrifice (PS5, PS4, PC)

A 2D platformer, and the sequel to 2016’s Salt and Sanctuary. Its the grimy, storybook art design for me, honestly. Mechanically, it seems like it’s going for a Hollow Knight vibe, with tough bosses and quite a bit of mobility. Who knows how it will come together, but I just love the look so much.

Unpacking (PS5, PS4)

One of 2020’s best Australian games finally comes to PlayStation. Show Witch Beam some love and play it again.

Wolfstride (NS)

A game about scrounging for parts to build a giant anime mech, and then using that giant anime mech to punch on with other giant anime mechs. I like the scrappy vibe of this one, and you can sell me on just about anything if you tell me I can have a giant anime mech. Keen to check it out.

May 11

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia (PC)

A cult-classic strategy RPG about high fantasy anime characters defending their various kingdoms. I’ve never actually played this one, but the tactics look quite deep and it seems to be super crunchy. If you’re a tactics head, this will be one to watch out for. Its already out on PlayStation platforms, and this final release will bring it to Windows PC platforms.

Kujlevka (PC)

When a UFO crash lands near a remote Russian village, your character becomes humanity’s unlikely envoy. It’s up to you to ensure that our first contact with an interstellar race goes as smoothly as it possibly can. Great premise, excited to see if the developers can capitalise on it.

May 13

Evil Dead The Game (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Alright you knuckleheads, listen up. For those coming out of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness with a desire for class Sam Raimi, Evil Dead The Game is ready to provide. This is a 4v1 asymmetric multiplayer game similar to Friday the 13th. One player will control a primary Deadite villain while players must work together to stop them. The villain can haunt objects around the players to try to get the jump on them, or they can wade in for a slasher movie takedown. The game will feature characters and monsters from all three Evil Dead films, as well as the Ash vs. Evil Dead TV series. I don’t think characters from the 2013 remake are included, which would have been cool, honestly. Interested to see if this one can gain the same kind of notoriety that Friday the 13th did.

Let’s Get Fit (NS)

I actually couldn’t find a trailer for this one, which is sort of remarkable. There’s plenty of conversation about it on Fitness Game YouTube though, with several wondering if it will be enough to dethrone Ring Fit Adventure as the Switch’s premiere fitness game. If you are looking to burn some extra calories and Ring Fit has you worn out from all the damned running, this one might be worth a try.