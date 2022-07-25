Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s First Teaser Is Here

Just how could the MCU continue to expand the world of Wakanda after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman? We just got a taste, as Marvel took to San Diego Comic-Con to give us a look at Ryan Coogler’s daunting Black Panther sequel.

Introduced by director Ryan Coogler and the cast of Wakanda Forever — including Tenoch Huerta, officially confirmed to be playing the classic Marvel Comics anti-hero Namor the Submariner, who in the comics was the publisher’s first Mutant character and King of Atlantis (sorry, other Kings are available at other comic book publishers) — the footage opened with is our first look at the movie we now know ends Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic universe.