Fantasy Epic The Wheel Of Time Will Return For A Third Season

Based on Robert Jordan’s sprawling, epic fantasy novel series, Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time is stuffed with characters, settings, and dramatic plot threads. And now it’ll get even more space to explore: the series, already renewed for a second season, will return for a third.

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time,” Rafe Judkins, executive producer and showrunner of The Wheel of Time, said in a Prime Video press release. “The Shadow Rising has always been my favourite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honour, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.”

This news arrived at today’s San Diego Comic-Con panel focusing on The Wheel of Time: Origins, the animated “companion series” for the main show. The panel brought out the series’ creators for a presentation revealing more about the six-part digital series, which was originally an “X-Ray” feature attached to The Wheel of Time proper but is now available for streaming separately. Each episode runs just three minutes, and digs into aspects of history (just how did the Dark One corrupt the One Power and destroy the world?) and culture (what’s the difference between male and female channeling?) that add richer context to the series, while also happen to be visually stunning — the animation looks like oil paintings come to life.

The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred as well as a rather large ensemble cast; its second season will arrive (most likely) later next year, since Prime Video will soon have its epic-fantasy hands full with Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with the newly announced third season to follow.