Netflix Heads Up! Is the Perfect Game to Test Your Fandom Knowledge

Do you have a killer Eddie Munson impression? Or have you ever wondered how you would act out Lady Whistledown in five seconds? Think you know everything about Squid Game? If so, you’re in for a real treat as Netflix has launched its exclusive version of the popular Heads Up! mobile game.

Partnering with Ellen Digital Ventures (the original creators of Heads Up!), the new game gives users the chance to put their Netflix I.Q. to the test with 28 decks inspired by hit shows like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and Squid Game. Social channels like GEEKED and Strong Black Lead also have their own decks.

Consider it the ultimate Netflix trivia of sorts. So get ready for things to get very, very competitive.

How to play Netflix Heads Up!

Just in case you didn’t know, Netflix already has a bunch of games on their platform, but Netflix Heads Up! is available for members from the App Store and Google Play.

Netflix Heads Up! is pretty much what it sounds like, a Netflix version of the already existing game. The kicker here is that the decks are all inspired by various Netflix shows, and players have to guess the words on the other player’s forehead before the one-minute timer runs out.

According to Netflix, the game is something that everyone can participate in, whether you have five or fifty people over. You can also record the matches and share them on social media.

If that’s not enough, you can play Netflix Heads Up! in 15 different languages, including French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil) and Thai. How international of them.

Which shows are included in the game?

As mentioned, there will be 28 decks for you and your friends to play, but Netflix has shared a glimpse of a few.

Bridgerton: A deck with clues based on the hit show

A deck with clues based on the hit show GEEKED: A deck for sci-fi, horror, fantasy, comic books and video game lovers

A deck for sci-fi, horror, fantasy, comic books and video game lovers NetflixIsAJoke : A comedic deck with comic greats and comedy terminology

: A comedic deck with comic greats and comedy terminology Squid Game: A deck with Squid Game-related actions, characters and themes

A deck with Squid Game-related actions, characters and themes Strong Black Lead: A deck to show off your knowledge of Black actors, entertainers, series and films

A deck to show off your knowledge of Black actors, entertainers, series and films Stranger Things: A deck full of characters, words, phrases and more from the Stranger Things series

Netflix Heads Up! is a great excuse to throw a little games night and battle each other to see who is the biggest Netflix fan.