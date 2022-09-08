Lego’s New 2,900+ Piece Life-Sized Black Panther Bust Is A Fitting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

This past weekend, the late Chadwick Boseman was honoured with a posthumous Creative Arts Emmys award for his voice work on the animated Marvel What If…? series. Today, it’s Lego’s turn to pay tribute to the actor, and the iconic character he portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with an incredibly detailed Black Panther life-size bust.

The 2,961-piece set assembles like the Avengers to create an 18-inch tall Black Panther bust posed atop a display base with a stylised name plate. The character was first introduced in the Marvel Comics Fantastic Four comic book back in 1966, but this bust’s appearance is based on the Black Panther’s appearance in the 2018 MCU blockbuster of the same name.

The bust can be displayed on its own, along with the Black Panther’s claw necklace made of flexible pieces so it actually hangs around the neck. But the set also includes a buildable pair of Black Panther gloves with fully articulated fingers and fingertip claws that can be attached to the display base to recreate the iconic crossed arm “Wakanda Forever” pose.

Despite the life-size scale, neither the bust nor the gloves are actually wearable as both are solid Lego builds with intricate support structures on the inside. You also won’t find a drop of vibranium used anywhere here — just plastic.

The Lego Marvel Black Panther set will be available starting on November 4 for $US250 ($347), but only for Lego VIP members, which is the company’s free loyalty program that also allows dedicated collectors to earn points and rewards for all the sets they purchase. If you’d rather not jump through all those hoops, everyone else will have to wait until November 9 for the set’s wider release.