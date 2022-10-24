A New Bug Is Letting Overwatch 2 Players See Lucio Through Walls

Overwatch 2 players are reporting that they’re seeing just a little bit too much of Lucio. Specifically, Lucio’s Snow Fox skin appears to be affected by a bug that is allowing enemy players to see him through walls.

The Snow Fox skin first debuted in Overwatch during the Winter Wonderland event in 2018. While the skin isn’t currently available for purchase in Overwatch 2, those who already had pulled the skin from loot boxes or unlocked it with gold will still have it in their Overwatch 2 collections.

The Snow Fox is a Legendary-tier skin, which means it has some extra visual effects, like a wispy frost effect that emanates from Lucio’s skates. It’s this frost effect that players are tracking through walls. This is a particularly brutal bug for Lucio to cop, because a big part of his kit is his speed and mobility. He’s a healer, this is true, but in the new DPS-first world of Overwatch 2, Lucio has become a valuable flanker, able to harass tanks and supports, and depart at high speed before they can do anything about him.

Lucio’s Drop The Beat ultimate allows him to give his teammates a healing buff, perfect for negating the effects of something like a Sombra ult. You’ll often find Lucio players who are baking an ultimate doing their best to keep a low profile, waiting for their moment to leap out and protect their team against a big push. Now, because of his wispy wallhack boots, the enemy knows where he’s hiding.

Footage of the bug was captured by YouTuber KappaPrideVEVO, and you can check it out below.

Players have been reporting sightings of the bug since Overwatch 2 launched, but it’s only been in the last few days that it’s begun to pick up traction. Blizzard has been focused on fixing other bugs in the interim, like Bastion’s extremely spammable ultimate. Bastion, along with Torbjorn and the Junkertown map, are all returning from a brief suspension in the game’s next patch. Hopefully the patch after will do something about Lucio’s highly visible snow boots.

[Source: PCGamesN]