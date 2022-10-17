Capcom Apologizes For Resident Evil Village PC Update Breaking The Game

If you went to get your arse yeeted by Lady Dimitrescu this past weekend only to have Resident Evil Village crash instead, you’re not alone. A recent update to the PC version triggered a bug that’s crashing the game for many PC players on Steam.

Earlier today, Capcom made a post on the official Resident Evil Twitter account apologizing for the inconvenience of the crashes and stating that it is currently working on a fix. Players on Steam report that, upon starting Village, they are greeted with a message saying their data is “incompatible” followed by a recommendation to restart the game, essentially locking them out.

We're aware of an ongoing issue with the latest patch that's causing the game to crash for some users. We're currently looking into a fix, and apologize for any inconvenience caused! — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) October 17, 2022

Kotaku reached out to Capcom for comment.

In a Steam forum post, player FluffyQuack speculated that the reason ViIlage is now crashing on PCs is thanks to newly added code that checks the game for modifications / anomalies and ceases to run when any are found. The flawed update comes just ahead of the launch of its next major DLC, dubbed the Winters’ Expansion. Among other additions, the Winters’ Expansion, which launches next week, will add a new single-player episode and augment the score attack-style battle mode called “The Mercenaries” with four new playable characters, including the now slightly-more-diminutive Lady D, Heisenberg, and boulder-punching aficionado Chris Redfield.

While players await a fix from Capcom, FluffyQuack already workshopped a makeshift workaround that seems to allow the base game to run again, with the caveat of not being able to use any of its DLC.

The Winters’ Expansion updates will launch on October 28 and be available both separately, and as a bundle with the original game known as Resident Evil Village Gold Edition.